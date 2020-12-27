FreeRangers Farm Deli
Breakfast
Specials
- The Highway Guy$12.95
Cinannamon French Toast sliced with scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, and maple syrup in a wrap
- The Pool Boy$12.95
Pulled pork, fried egg, bacon, cheese and chipotle lime slaw on MOAB bun
- Breakfast Sandwich on a Donut$9.33
FSSonly. Donut meat cheese, egg
- chicken parm$20.00Out of stock
Egg Sandwich
- Egg & Cheese Only$5.18
Fresh egg and american cheese
- FreeRangers Sausage$7.25
Fresh egg, american cheese, and FreeRangers Farm Berkshire pork sausage
- Hardwood Smoked Bacon$7.25
Fresh egg, american cheese, and 4 pieces hardwood smoked bacon
- Black Forest Ham$7.25
Fresh egg, american cheese, and Black Forest ham
- Pastrami$8.81Out of stock
Fresh egg, american cheese, and New England style red pastrami
- Taylor Ham$8.81
Fresh egg, american cheese, and Taylor Ham
Burritos
Bagel & Cream Cheese Sandwich
- Cucumber & Tomato$8.29
Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Microgreens on a toasted bagel with plain cream cheese
- Ham, Onion, & S3 Sauce$8.29
Black Forest Ham, Sliced Red Onion, and housemade S3 sauce on a toasted bagel with plain cream cheese
- Bacon, Jalepeno, Hot Honey$8.29
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Diced Jalapeno and Hot Honey on a toasted bagel with plain cream cheese
- Pastrami Lox & Bagel$12.95
Red Onion, capers, cream cheese and Microgreen on Everything Bagel
Donuts & Pastries
Veggie Sandwiches
Veggie
- Anytime Sandwich$10.36
Hummus, Avocado, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, Habenaro Crema and Microgreens on Fresh Multi-Grain Bread
- Hummus & Tabbouleh Wrap$9.33
Hummus, Tabbouleh, Cucumber and Tomato in a wrap
- Mediterraneon Plate$12.44
Hummus, Tabbouleh, Cucumber, Feta, Tomato, Olives, Grape Leaves and Pita Bread
- Salad$13.47
Bed of Spring Mix with Cranberry Walnut Chicken surrounded by sliced Cucumber and Tomato.
Lunch
Hot Sandwiches
- Prime Rib & Swiss$15.54
1/2 pound of Angus prime rib and swiss cheese on Brioche bun with carmelized onions, arugula and horseradish cream
- Steak and Cheese$15.54
1 pound of steak and cheese on a sub rool
- Pastrami & Swiss$15.54
New England Style red pastrami and swiss cheese on a Brioche bun
- The Godmother$15.54
Meatballs, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone on a 12" sub roll
- Il Bellissimo Italiano$16.58
Capocollo, Soppressata, Rosemary Ham, Mortadela, Provolone, Fire Roasted Tomoatoes and Chopped Sweet Stuffed Cherry Peppers on a Braided Roll