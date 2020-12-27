FreeRangers Deli Carver

Welcome to
Halifax's best, ready to welcome you
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Reviews
Took a little road trip to see an old friend and ended up at this unbelievable deli. After devouring half of one of the best Italian subs (it was enormous). I sampled the the chicken stir fry that my friend got and ended up going home with 2 stir fries (the peanut sauce 👊) a container of meatballs and her tomato bisque. Oh and the owner Ellen? Just an added bonus to such good eats!! Will definitely be back ❤️❤️❤️
Let me share a bit about Free Rangers Farm Deli, a place that's become a real highlight for me. The owner, Ellen, is a master at her craft, bringing years of food industry experience to the table. She's revamped the classic sub in a way that's both refreshing and downright delicious. Take the prime rib sandwich, for instance – it's a masterpiece with horseradish mayo, caramelized onions, and provolone. This sandwich isn't just a meal; it's a hearty, flavor-packed experience that showcases Ellen's flair for combining tastes. These aren't your average subs; they're loaded with top-notch ingredients, generously packed to the brim. It's a welcome change from those places where you're left counting the slices of meat. Ellen's dedication to providing value and quality in every sandwich really sets Free Rangers Farm Deli apart.
Great breakfast sandwiches. The egg bacon cheddar was wonderful! Great service and the staff is very helpful.