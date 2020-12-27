FreeRangers Deli Carver

“

Let me share a bit about Free Rangers Farm Deli, a place that's become a real highlight for me. The owner, Ellen, is a master at her craft, bringing years of food industry experience to the table. She's revamped the classic sub in a way that's both refreshing and downright delicious. Take the prime rib sandwich, for instance – it's a masterpiece with horseradish mayo, caramelized onions, and provolone. This sandwich isn't just a meal; it's a hearty, flavor-packed experience that showcases Ellen's flair for combining tastes. These aren't your average subs; they're loaded with top-notch ingredients, generously packed to the brim. It's a welcome change from those places where you're left counting the slices of meat. Ellen's dedication to providing value and quality in every sandwich really sets Free Rangers Farm Deli apart.