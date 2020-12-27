FreeRangers Farm Deli
Breakfast
Specials
Egg Sandwich
- Egg & Cheese Only$5.18
Fresh egg and american cheese
- FreeRangers Sausage$7.25
Fresh egg, american cheese, and FreeRangers Farm Berkshire pork sausage
- Hardwood Smoked Bacon$7.25
Fresh egg, american cheese, and 4 pieces hardwood smoked bacon
- Black Forest Ham$7.25
Fresh egg, american cheese, and Black Forest ham
- Pastrami$8.81Out of stock
Fresh egg, american cheese, and New England style red pastrami
- Taylor Ham$8.81
Fresh egg, american cheese, and Taylor Ham
Burritos
Bagel & Cream Cheese Sandwich
- Cucumber & Tomato$8.29
Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Microgreens on a toasted bagel with plain cream cheese
- Ham, Onion, & S3 Sauce$8.29
Black Forest Ham, Sliced Red Onion, and housemade S3 sauce on a toasted bagel with plain cream cheese
- Bacon, Jalepeno, Hot Honey$8.29
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Diced Jalapeno and Hot Honey on a toasted bagel with plain cream cheese
- Pastrami Lox & Bagel$12.95
Red Onion, capers, cream cheese and Microgreen on Everything Bagel
Donuts & Pastries
Veggie Sandwiches
Veggie
- Anytime Sandwich$10.36
Hummus, Avocado, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, Habenaro Crema and Microgreens on Fresh Multi-Grain Bread
- Hummus & Tabbouleh Wrap$9.33
Hummus, Tabbouleh, Cucumber and Tomato in a wrap
- Mediterraneon Plate$12.44
Hummus, Tabbouleh, Cucumber, Feta, Tomato, Olives, Grape Leaves and Pita Bread
- Salad$13.47
Bed of Spring Mix with Cranberry Walnut Chicken surrounded by sliced Cucumber and Tomato.
Salad
Bed of Spring Mix with Cranberry Walnut Chicken surrounded by sliced Cucumber and Tomato.
Lunch
Hot Sandwiches
- Prime Rib & Swiss$15.54
1/2 pound of Angus prime rib and swiss cheese on Brioche bun with carmelized onions, arugula and horseradish cream
- Steak and Cheese$15.54
1 pound of steak and cheese on a sub rool
- Pastrami & Swiss$15.54
New England Style red pastrami and swiss cheese on a Brioche bun
- The Godmother$15.54
Meatballs, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone on a 12" sub roll
- Il Bellissimo Italiano$16.58
Capocollo, Soppressata, Rosemary Ham, Mortadela, Provolone, Fire Roasted Tomoatoes and Chopped Sweet Stuffed Cherry Peppers on a Braided Roll