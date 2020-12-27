Three fresh scrambled eggs and two pieces of american cheese with avocado, peppers & onions, black bean salsa and housemade mild habenaro crema

Breakfast Burrito Options Please select up to 5 No Avacado No Peppers No Onions No Black Bean Salsa No Habenaro Crema Sauce Breakfast Meat Options Please select up to 1 Sausage + $3.11 Bacon + $3.11 Ham + $3.11 Pastrami + $3.63 Taylor Ham + $3.63